Matthew's Place is a safe place for children and their families to play

Michael and Heather Jackson started Matthew's Place in honor of their son, Matthew.

He's on the autism spectrum and has difficulty, as many children on the spectrum do, in social settings.

The Jacksons say they can't take him to a trampoline park or a public pool because it's very stressful and he gets over-stimulated.

That's why Matthew's Place is different. It's by reservation only, so small groups can be there with people they know.

It's a gym filled with fun things to do, and two other rooms to rest or relax if things get to be too much.

Matthew's Place is located in the Provo Towne Center, and you can learn more or make your reservation at matthewsplaceutah.com.