Maverik Center has a full calendar for 2022 and kicks things off with Best of Utah Gymnastics

Events are happening at Maverik Center in 2022, kicking off the year with Best of Utah Gymnastics.

Best if Utah is happening Friday, January 7. NCAA Women's Gymnastics including The University of Utah, BYU, Utah State University and SUU, will battle it out for the Copper Cup in a single day women's gymnastics meet.

Grizzlies Hockey is always a good time and is family friendly. The annual Guns and Hoses game is happening on January 15. In the afternoon, local police and firefighters will face off for two games. Then the Grizzles and Idaho Steelheads go head-to-head with the puck dropping at 7:10. Tickets to the night game get you into the exhibition game. . Grizzlies players will be wearing a specialty jersey that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting local police and fire fighters' families. Get your tickets, starting at just $18, at UtahGrizzlies.com.

Monday, January 17 Is Utah Grizzlies Marvel Superhero Day with a day game at 1:10. Come out for all the Superhero fun, family activities on the concourse and of course amazing hockey on the ice. Tickets starting at $18 are available at UtahGrizzlies.com.

Maverik Center has a full calendar for 2022, including music, monster trucks and more. Visit maverikcenter.com for all the details.