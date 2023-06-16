Max is ready for his forever home where he can love to the max!

Max is ready for his forever home where he can love his humans to the max!

He's a six-year-old Maltese Yorkie mix and is house trained and kennel trained.

He's very lovable and good with cats, kids and other dogs too.

He may be a little shy at first, but will warm up to you quickly. His adoption fee is $450 and he's been vaccinated, neutered and chipped.

You can fill out an adoption application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at the Legends Pub + Grill Block Party on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 10am-2pm. Legends is at 10631 S. Holiday Park Drive in Sandy.