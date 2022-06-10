Max is still a puppy and that's why he ate a sock and his now recovering

Max is only eight months old — so he still is learning his manners.

When he's not supervised, he can get curious. In fact he ate a sock and had to have surgery. He's now recovering and will be just fine!

He is a very sweet boy and is already crate trained and is housebroken and very good on a leash.

In fact he goes for a three-mile walk everyday!

Max knows how to "sit" and is hypoallergenic.

He loves stimulation like walks, mental games and cuddles. Ideally he would love a family to take him on adventures.

Max loves playing with dogs, but would be fine as an only dog as well.

He's chipped, current on all vaccinations and neutered.

If you'd like to adopt Max, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.