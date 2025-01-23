Maximizing Medicare plans in the new year

The start of a new year gives older adults with a Medicare health plan an opportunity to think ahead and make a difference in their future.

Michael Reeves, Assistant Director of Medicare Sales for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, says it's especially important for Utahns 65 years and older to be proactive and maximize their Medicare plans.

Consistent preventive care and managing chronic diseases and other conditions well are key to living healthier and longer lives.

Reeves says if you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, review it carefully soon and make sure to take advantage of included benefits throughout the year.

For example, discounts on gym memberships or rewards programs for completing wellness activities.

Nutrition counseling that can help with better managing diabetes and other chronic conditions.

You'll also want to make sure you know where to go when you need health care including when to head to the emergency room, urgent care or your doctor's office.

Find out if your plan covers virtual care and telehealth options.

Make sure you have a personal doctor or primary care provider – and don't wait! Schedule your annual appointment – or appointments -- soon.

Most Medicare Advantage plans cover 100 percent of two annual preventive care visits, including a physical exam and wellness visit.

Schedule your annual preventive screenings like colonoscopy, breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings per your doctor's recommendations

If your Medicare plan covers dental and vision, schedule those annual visits too.

Get vaccinated – flu cases are expected to remain elevated through the winter months in Utah. It's not too late to get a flu shot! Ask your pharmacist about the high-dose vaccine, which is more effective at preventing hospitalization for serious flu symptoms among older adults.

Talk with your doctor about COVID-19, pneumonia and RSV vaccinations too.

Most recommended vaccinations are covered with no out-of-pocket costs.

Make a complete list of the medications you're taking, including vitamins, over-the-counter medicine and herbal supplements, and review it with your primary care provider.

Check your plan documents/formulary and make sure your medications are covered.

Overall, Reeves says, drug costs will be dropping for everyone on Medicare. And, there will be a $2,000 out-of-pocket cap on medications in 2025.

You can get help at daas.utah.gov, medicare.gov and find local agents at shiphelp.org.

Connect with a local licensed Medicare agent calling Regence BlueCross BlueShield at

844-REGENCE (734-3623). TTY: 711, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Or visit regence.com/medicare.