Maxwell is a "grumpy old man" that will shower you with puppy kisses when he's ready

Remember the movie "Grumpy Old Men"? They were grumbly but real teddy bears on the inside.

That's just like our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

Maxwell is really a sweet old man who loves to go outside and loves to eat!

He's find with being petted or stroked on his head, but doesn't like a full body rub!

He's an older gentleman, 12 or 13 years old.. so it's time for him to be a bit catered in his golden years... but he still has a lot of time to love a family!

Maxwell likes little walks, but has some hip issues, so he won't want to go far. Other than that, he's in great health.

For more information please visit: hearts4paws.org