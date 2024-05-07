May 29th is National 529 day, a day to celebrate the ways 529 plans can help save money

May 29 is National 529 day, a day to celebrate the ways 529 plans can help save money in the long run.

my529 is Utah's college savings plan. Richard Ellis, Executive Director of my529, says your 529 account works like a Roth-IRA: small contributions grow tax-free over time and can be used for educational expenses down the road.

In honor of the holiday, my529 is offering a limited-time offer: open a new account between now and May 31, 2024 and receive up to $40 contributed into your account.

Use code 529DAY24 during the account setup process to get a $25 contribution from my529 and schedule monthly contributions for an additional $15.

With graduation season upon us, many Utah families are facing the realities of college costs.

Even if you have young children or a baby, start your account now to maximize your savings.

This could also be a great gift for nieces and nephews and grandchildren.

You can learn more at my529.org.