May 7, 2025 is Children's Mental Health Awareness Day in Utah

In partnership with The Children's Center Utah, Utah Governor Spencer Cox has declared May 7, 2025, as Children's Mental Health Awareness Day in Utah.

This marks the fourth time the state has recognized a day in May to elevate the importance of children's mental health.

Additionally, the entire month of May is recognized nationally as Mental Health Awareness Month.

We talked with Joni Clark, the Director of Development at The Children's Center Utah, who says when we invest in our children's mental health, we're building stronger families, schools and communities for generations to come.

The Children's Center Utah is the only organization in the state that provides trauma-informed, evidence-based mental health care treatment exclusively to infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and their parents and caregivers.

Governor Cox says, ""We must continue to shine a light on the importance of mental health and recognize the struggles many young people face. By coming together as a community, we can offer meaningful support and strengthen Utah's younger generations."

You can learn more at childrenscenterutah.org.

