May is both High Blood Pressure Education Month and Stroke Awareness Month.

High blood pressure is a leading cause and controllable risk factor for stroke and heart disease – cardiovascular disease.

It's important to know your numbers and work with a health care professional to control levels and manage risks.

Lowering your blood pressure cuts your risk of stroke.

Construction workers have a higher risk for developing cardiovascular disease. In fact, 1 in 25 workers have already been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease.

That's why Big-D Companies is the American Heart Association's Hard Hats with Heart sponsor here in Utah.

Hard Hats with Heart is an initiative to engage construction workers nationwide and inspire them to live longer, healthier lives.

In the coming months, American Heart Association staff and volunteers will visit a few of our largest job sites to provide blood pressure checks.

The best way to know your blood pressure numbers is to have it measured at least once per year by a health care professional, regularly monitor it at home with a validated monitor and discuss the numbers with a doctor.

For most people, a normal blood pressure range should be less than 120/80 mm Hg.

Together with the American Heart Association, we can prioritize health and well-being for our teams and create safer working environments where healthy habits are adopted.

You can see Hard Hats with Heart sponsor Big-D Construction at the American Heart Association's CycleNation Utah event on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Build your team of six and ride relay-style at the event. After everyone rides, participants will celebrate with healthy food and games. Our very own Ben Winslow is set to emcee.

To register and for more information please visit: cyclenation.org/utah.