McDonald's fuzzy purple bestie is celebrating a birthday

Get your party hat ready, because we're celebrating Grimace's birthday!

That's right, McDonald's fuzzy purple bestie is another year older, so starting Monday, June 12, 2023, fans can get in on the festivities with the Grimace Birthday Meal.

It features a limited-edition purple shake inspired by Grimace's iconic color and sweetness.

The meal also comes with a choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and World Famous Fries.

McDonald's has launched an exclusive video game in collaboration with KroolToys, where you can immerse yourself in Grimace's world as he races around classic McDonald's birthday scenes to find his pals - like Birdie and Hamburglar - all in a quest to cut his birthday cake.

The game will be free to play on desktop and mobile beginning June 12, 2023.

You can also purchase Grimace-inspired merch, from tees to socks, at GoldenArchesUnlimited.com.

In lieu of gifts, you're invited to help drive a donation to a charity near and dear to Grimace - Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

RMHC is there when families need them most, and Grimace couldn't think of a better way to mark his birthday than by having fans join him in giving to those in need.

From June 13-14, 2023 fans can visit McDonald's Instagram story and share a picture of their favorite birthday memory via the "add yours" sticker. For every picture shared, McDonald's will donate $5 to RMHC up to $200K.

For more information please visit mcdonalds.com.