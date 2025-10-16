Medicare enrollment period is now open

The time to enroll in Medicare for 2026 is here, beginning October 15 and ending December 7, 2025.

This eligibility window is for people ages 65 an older who wish to sign up for the federally funded health program or make changes to an existing plan. Plan changes will take effect on January 1, 2026.

Part A covers inpatient care and skilled nursing facilities – free for most people.

Part B covers visits with health care providers and durable medical equipment – current cost is $185 per month, projected to increase to $206.50 in 2026 and continue to rise over the next decade.

Part D is prescription drug coverage – the premium cost differs by plan, national average is $65 monthly

Medicare supplement plans, also called Medigap, cover some or all costs that Original Medicare does not pay, like deductibles, co-payments and coinsurance. Also known as Part C, Medicare Advantage plans feature an annual out-of-pocket maximum which limits costs.

These "bundled" plans include Part A, Part B and often Part D. They often include dental, hearing, vision and wellness benefits too. Private insurance companies offer and manage these additional health plans to help older adults manage out-of-pockets costs.

They are still required to pay their Part B premium, and, increasingly, a monthly premium if they select a Medigap or Medicare Advantage plan.

Make sure the coverage fits your current health care needs. One way to learn more is through local education classes, which may be offered by organizations that support older Utahns and local health plans.

