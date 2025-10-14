Medicare open enrollment is opening for 2026

The time to enroll in Medicare for 2026 is here, beginning October 15 and ending December 7, 2025.

This eligibility window is for people ages 65 an older who wish to sign up for the federally funded health program or make changes to an existing plan. Plan changes will take effect on January 1, 2026.

What’s New for 2026:

It’s anticipated that much of Medicare will remain the same in 2026 as it was in 2025, with a few changes, including:



Medicare Part D (Prescription Drug Coverage), specifically medications, offered by private insurer and out-of-pocket cap rising.

Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) including doctor visits, outpatient care, preventive services, durable medical equipment, annual deductible rising.

To help members navigate this process, Mountain America is hosting in-person small group meetings at branches throughout Utah.

Their experienced agents will discuss recent Medicare changes and guide members through the process of enrolling in a new plan or making changes to their existing plans.

To register for a meeting, members simply need to submit the form on macu.com/medicare.