Medicine has generally ignored women's sexual health for years, but not anymore

Michelle Johnson, Business Director & Co-Owner of Vilate MedSpa, says for years women's sexual health was mostly ignored in medicine.

But there's been a shift towards women and the importance of that area of their lives.

At Vilate MedSpa they offer an Acoustic Wave treatment that helps with incontinence, arousal, and orgasm to increase enjoyment during intercourse.

Johnson explained that Acoustic Wave Therapy has been around for a long time, but until recently it could be uncomfortable for a patient.

She showed us their machine that is designed to be painless. it sends acoustic waves into the body to target blood vessels and open them back up.

The machine delivers 1,500 pulses at a time, in three different locations of the body. The whole treatment is only about 15 minutes.

Johnson says it's a natural way to boost your own body's ability to have enjoyment.

They've treated women from 18 years old to women in their 60's.

Vilate MedSpa is located at 1455 South 500 West in Bountiful. You can call them at 801-477-7751 or visit them on their website or on Instagram.