Meet a Salt Lake Community College "Graduate of Excellence"

Emma Barucija is one of eight students recognized this year as a Graduate of Excellence by Salt Lake Community College (SLCC).

The school says academic excellence, leadership skills, personal achievement, and her story all contributed to being selected.

Emma joined us in studio to talk about the recognition and her plans for the future.

She told she's a first-generation student. Her parents fled Bosnia during the war. "Their hard work and sacrifices instilled in me a strong work ethic and value of perserverence and resilience," she says.

Emma's a professional HipHop dancer, and she teaches dance, but she's studying Architectural Technology through SLCC's School of Arts, Communication and Media.

Emma says after graduation, she'll be transferring to the University of Utah to pursue a Master's in Architecture.

Her ultimate goal is to become a skilled architect and create meaningful spaces.

Emma says her time at SLCC has helped her prepare for her future. She says the school's mentors and professors guided and encouraged her all along the way.

"Their passion, knowledge and encouragement shaped me as a student," she says.

Emma says her advice for anyone out there thinking about going to SLCC would be: Do it!

"Invest in yourself, even if it's hard — it will pay off," Emma says.

