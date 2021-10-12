Meet actors and producers of WITNESSES October 14!

You're invited to meet actors and producers of the movie WITNESSES on October 14, 2021.

The movie, now available on Blu-Ray and DVD, tells the story of three witnesses to the Book of Mormon. To their dying days they defended their testimonies of seeing angels and golden metal plates containing ancient inscriptions.

WITNESSES tells their story for the first time with a world-class cast.

The movie has been hailed as the most ambitious one that has ever dealt with the early history of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the translation of the Book of Mormon.

The FREE event is happening October 14 from 7-9pm at the Experience Event Center, 1440 North Moon River Drive in Provo.

You can find more information at witnessesfilm.com and on Facebook.