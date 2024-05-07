Watch Now
Meet an award-winning Utah maternity photographer

Beka Price Photography
Beka Price Photography is considered Utah's #1 maternity and newborn photographer.
Posted at 2:09 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 16:09:32-04

From an Olympic gymnast to an NFL player, meet the woman taking photos for these A-list celebrities.

She has an impressive portfolio that includes high-profile clients such as Mykayla Skinner and Pharaoh Brown.

Price quickly became the go-to photographer for capturing the magic of pregnancy and the precious early moments of a newborn's life.

She has been voted as the top maternity and newborn photographer in Utah, setting the standard for excellence in the industry.

Known for a unique blend of creativity and sensitivity, Prices' work is both visually stunning and emotionally resonant.

She provides all of the clothes and props for the babies and the families.

Schedule an personalized photo session with Beka Price Photography today!

To see her work follow her on social media.

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere