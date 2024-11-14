Meet "Archie" at the Utah Hockey Game Friday at the Delta Center

There's a new four-legged member of the Utah Hockey Club (UHC)— a A small black Labrador puppy named "Archie".

UHC partnered with America's VetDogs — a nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders.

Archie will learn some manners as well as basic commands as he stays with the team for the next 14-16 months.

Then he'll receive his service dog training at America's VetDogs in New York before being placed with his human, free of charge.

Fans will get to meet Archie in person at the Utah Hockey Club game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at the Delta Center.

Don't forget, Utah 16 is the official home of the UHC, and you can see all non-nationally televised games right there.