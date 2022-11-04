Meet Frederick: Our Pet of the Week

Meet our pet of the week: Frederick!

Frederick has had a rough life but he doesn't let that stop him.

He is working on being around children, and other dogs and cats.

Freddy is a bit nervous around loud noises and sudden movements, but Hearts4Paws is continuing to work with him to get over his fear.

He walks well on a leash and is crate trained and potty trained

His adoption fee is $350, and he does come fixed and chipped.

Come and meet Freddy at The Canyon rim Petsmart located at 3191 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109 from 1pm to 4pm.

To learn more and to fill out an application, visit hearts4paws.org.