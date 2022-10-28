Meet Jughead and Fonzie: Our Pets of the Week

Meet our pets of the week: Jughead and Fonzie!

These two puppies are shepherd mixed 5-months-olds. Both of them are very friendly and playful with other dogs.

They have both been fixed and are current on their vaccinations. They are in foster care so they are working on all training (i.e. kennel, potty).

They are ready to be your best friend.

You can bring them home for just $350.

If you're interested in adopting them, visit hearts4paws.org.

Check out the adoption event this Saturday, October 28 at Petsmart off 3300 South in Salt Lake City 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.