Meet Max: Our Pet of the Week

Meet Max! He is a 12 year old Good Boy who would love to be your new best friend! He currently follows his foster dad everywhere he goes. Max gets along well with his foster dog siblings, and young kids.

Max is an old dog with an old soul, and would do best in a calm home. He will also need someone who is home throughout the day.

He will sleep on the end of your bed and won't take up much space, and will snuggle you on the couch!

Max walks excellently on leash, rides well in the car , and doesn't shed. Best of all? He almost never barks.

He will be at PetSmart located at 3191 E 3300 S from 1pm to 4pm.

His adoption fee is $300 and you can submit an application at hearts4paws.org