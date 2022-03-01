Watch
The Place

Actions

Meet Ms Utah 2022 in the United States of America Pageants

Ms. Utah 2022 Trina Kinyon talks about how positive affirmations changed her life.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 15:29:56-05

Trina Kinyon is the United States of America Pageants (USOA) Ms Utah for 2022.

Trina says in 2015 she decided she wanted to change her life, she she started studying herself and her behaviors.

She quickly noticed how "self aware" she became. She says, "My mindset shifted from thinking "as soon as I have XYZ, then I will be happy" to thinking "Everything I currently have is enough."

She continued her research and discovered positive "I am" affirmations. Positive affirmations are statements made by a person to themselves or aloud. They are practiced over a continuous period of time. When you start to believe them, they can help you make positive changes in your life.

Now she uses the "I get to" statements in her life and says she's been able to change her life dramatically through the art of positive thinking.

To learn more about Trina and the organizations, you can visit her Instagram and Facebook or visit unitedstatesofamericapageants.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere