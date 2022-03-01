Meet Ms Utah 2022 in the United States of America Pageants

Trina Kinyon is the United States of America Pageants (USOA) Ms Utah for 2022.

Trina says in 2015 she decided she wanted to change her life, she she started studying herself and her behaviors.

She quickly noticed how "self aware" she became. She says, "My mindset shifted from thinking "as soon as I have XYZ, then I will be happy" to thinking "Everything I currently have is enough."

She continued her research and discovered positive "I am" affirmations. Positive affirmations are statements made by a person to themselves or aloud. They are practiced over a continuous period of time. When you start to believe them, they can help you make positive changes in your life.

Now she uses the "I get to" statements in her life and says she's been able to change her life dramatically through the art of positive thinking.

To learn more about Trina and the organizations, you can visit her Instagram and Facebook or visit unitedstatesofamericapageants.com.