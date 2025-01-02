Meet new friends and connect with old ones at Craft Club Salt Lake City

Craft Club Salt Lake City partners with local businesses around the valley to host pop-up craft nights giving people a place to meet new friends and connect with old ones.

They say their priority is to create a space that feels safe and inclusive so girls feel comfortable coming by themselves.

Here are some of the crafts they've done:

○ Citrus Stamping - they took oranges, lemons and limes and dipped them in paint to stamp onto tea towels. It was the perfect summer activity and adds the cutest touch in your kitchen.

○ Collages - they take new and old vintage magazines to make a collage. This one is so fun because you get to be creative in new ways, seeing what people come up with is so fun.

○ Cake Decorating - they partnered with a local bakery, she provided the cakes and icing while we showed them a few techniques on how to decorate the cakes with pallet knives

○ Charm Necklaces - This one is a hit every time. Charm necklaces are the perfect touch to any outfit or vibe. They provide the chain, charms, hoops, and tools needed to complete you very own necklace.

○ Tote Bags - They provided blank canvas bags and a variety of ways to decorate it for example with paint and fabric.

○ Christmas Garland - the holidays are so fun to craft for. They made dried orange garlands and bow garlands to decorate your house with.

They have a lot planned for February including making Conversation Heart clay magnets, making jewelry, trinket trays and more.

Be sure to follow them on Instagram: @craftclubslc for updates.

