Meet one of SLCC's "Graduates of Excellence" who will graduate in May

Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) has seven "Graduates of Excellence" who will be graduating in May, 2024.

One of them is Lexus Lindeman, who will be getting her degree in Computer Science. Lexus joined us on The PLACE to talk about her experience.

SLCC was her third time attempting to go to college, and she is the first in her family to attend college. She was awarded a trio stem scholarship to attend SLCC, so that helped her financially.

Lexus says loved the teachers, and the classes were not too big, so she felt like she got personal help and found connections with other students.

She told us at first she considered nursing at SLCC, but she already helps care for her siblings, so she wanted a break from that.

When she took at computer science class she really liked it, and it felt like a good path. Plus, she read that only 2 percent of those who work in computer science fields are Hispanic women, so she wants to help change that statistic.

After SLCC, Lexus will be going to Weber State University to earn a bachelor's in Computer Science. She loves the fact that SLCC has a pathway with WSU that allows you to earn a degree quicker.

Eventually, Lexus wants to work toward an MBA in technology.

She offered some advice for those who can relate to her story and are wondering if they have what it takes to go to college.

Lexus says to be okay with failing and starting again. "I did fail a lot, but it was through those failures that I was able to learn and succeed now."

She adds to focus on your successes instead of failures and says don't be afraid to ask the people around you for help.

You can find more at slcc.edu.

