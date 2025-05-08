Meet one of the riders in this year's AMA Monster Energy Supercross at Rice-Eccles Stadium

The world's elite Supercross riders will be clashing in head-to-head competitions at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Salt Lake City.

One of them is Cheyenne Harmon, who joined us in student to tell us more about the event at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Cheyenne got his first bike at four years old, and has been riding ever since. He's from Texas and is excited to be a part of this race in SLC. His goal is to be in the top 20!

He explained that Utah is a bit of a challenge because our elevation is so much higher than some other tracks. That makes the bikes run differently, and makes a difference for the athletes too.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross has a long history in Utah with the first 450 SX Class round held here in 2001.

The series returned to Salt Lake from 2009-2013 and 2017-2018. Then, Salt Lake City returned with a bang in 2020, hosting the last seven rounds of the altered Covid-19 season.

In 2021 SLC held the final two rounds and has held the finale every year since, including now in 2025.

You can also be a part of the Monster Energy Supercross FanFast, where fans will have unprecedented access to the sport's biggest stars with an up-close and intimate view of their race bikes and team rigs. That goes from 10am-4pm.

The Opening Ceremonies will be at 4:30pm and then the racing starts at 5pm.

Learn more and get your tickets at supercrosslive.com.

