Meet one of the small business owners who received a Comcast RISE grant!

(The Place Advertiser) - 100 small businesses and entrepreneurs have been awarded a Comcast RISE grant package and we talk with one of them!
Comcast is once again helping Utah's small businesses thrive with a program called Comcast RISE.

RISE is a grant package that includes everything from consultation services to educational resources, creative production, and technology.

Deneive Knight, External Affairs Director with Comcast, says the Wasatch Front is one of eight areas of the country where small businesses and entrepreneurs were invited to apply for the grant.

100 grants have now been awarded in each location, and we talked with one of the Utah recipients, Francis Castillo.

She is the owner of JFS IT Solutions, a company that specializes in IT support, design and development of web pages, with UX support, graphic design, development and creation of brands, digital marketing.

To date, 14000 small businesses have been awarded more than $140 million in monetary marketing and technology grants.

You can learn more at ComcastRISE.com.

