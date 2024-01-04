Meet one of the women behind the wheel at this year's Monster Jam

Ashley Sanford is one of the drivers who'll be behind the wheel of a monster truck at Monster Jam in Salt Lake City.

She says besides being with her dog, the cab of her monster truck is one of her favorite places to be!

Fans will be on the edge of their seats as the world's best drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles at the Delta Center.

Monster Jam is big-time family fun that you won't want to miss and tickets are affordably priced and available for purchase here.

WHEN: Friday, January 5, 2024

Event Time – 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 6, 2024

Event Time – 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Pit Party open from 10:30 AM –12:00 PM (Sat 1pm Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry

Sunday, January 7, 2024

Event Time – 1:00 PM

Pit Party open from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM (Sun 1:00pm Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry)

Learn more at monsterjam.com.

