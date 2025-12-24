Meet our Christmas Eve Pet of the Week

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Toby is a sweet boy who'd love to be your shadow!
He'll be the sweetest little shadow you'll ever meet.

Toby is a puggle, a pug and beagle mix who's incredibly loving.

He's a tender-hearted pup who'll stick to you like Velcro.

He's described as gentle, quiet and incredibly loving, the kind of dog who wants to be close to his person, but he's good with kids, other dogs and cats too.

He's housebroken, chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

If you'd like to meet Toby, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

