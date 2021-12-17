Meet our Pets of the Week - Godzilla and Panda!

We have two Pets of the Week this week — Godzilla and Panda!

They are four-month-old shepherd mix puppies.

Godzilla would make a great companion to another family dog in need of a partner. He is doggy door trained and loves the snow and the outdoors.

Panda is a special needs because he's a little slow, but he loves to be around people and other dogs and he's very sweet. His foster family thinks other dogs will help him bring out his character.

Both are neutered, microchipped and current on all vaccinations.

If you'd like to adopt one or both of them, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org