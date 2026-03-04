Meet rebate and energy efficiency experts at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show

Wattsmart Homes provides education on how you can make your home more energy efficient.

If you're thinking about making upgrades including HVAC, smart home accessories, weatherization chances are they have a rebate that can help save you money.

Rocky Mountain Power will have rebate and energy efficiency experts at the Wattsmart Homes booth #2105 at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show to help guide you through the rebate process.

Bianca Velasquez, Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson says, "Stop by and ask us "I'm planning on doing x,y,z upgrades to my home this year. Does Rocky Mountain Power have any rebates that could help me save money and energy?"

You can also pick up freebies like lightbulbs, tote bags and candy!

Buy your tickets here and use code "WATTSMART" for 50 percent off adult admission.

And, you can enter for your chance to win duct work improvements too!

Homes with duct heating and cooling can lose hot or cold air before it ever reaches the room.

Duct sealing and insulation helps keep air where it belongs to help maintain a more comfortable temperature year round.

How to enter: Visit wattsmarthomes.com/news and fill out the form to get one entry to win. And/OR visit our booth at the home show and receive 10 entries!

To qualify, you must be a RMP customer. Other terms and conditions apply. See our website for more information.