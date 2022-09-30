Meet Rex! Here's our Pet of the Week

This handsome 1-year-old border collie mix is ready for adoption.

Rex is a big lover who wants to sit on your lap most the time.

Training is an ease with him, especially if treats are involved.

Rex was in the shelter for about 6 months of his life and became kennel crazy. Meaning, he spun around a lot in the kennel making him not appealing to people.

He wasn't given a chance.

Since Rex was pulled from the shelter he has learned new things daily! He loves to play with other dogs. He is a little shy at first, but warms up pretty quick.

Rex will need some basic training but would be great for someone who loves to go on adventures or work on training and mental stimulation.

Rex is neutered, up to date on vaccines and comes with supplies as well as some food to help him switch over.

Rex does need to eat from a slow feed bowl because he eats fast. So he will come with one, if needed.

He is crate trained and has only had one accident in his foster home.

The adoption fee is $300, and kennels are available for purchase if interested.

Hearts 4 Paws is a non-profit organization run by volunteers that rescues abandoned, stray, and neglected animals.

If you would like to foster a dog in need, please fill out a Foster application here and to see what dogs are up for adoption go to hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having an adoption event on Saturday, October 1 from 1-4pm at Petsmart Canyon Rim, 3191 East 3300 South in Salt Lake City.