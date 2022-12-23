Meet Smiley -- Our Pet of the Week that wants to make you smile!

Meet Smiley — she's our Pet of the Week.

Smiley is about three-to-five years old and is a boxer/ American pit bull mix.

She loves to play ball and tug-of-war with you. She will run and wiggle when she sees her "people" and loves to be around you and cuddle.

Smiley is ready for her fur-ever home and does good with kids and other dogs, but would be great as an only dog in the home too.

She's house trained and kennel trained and knows how to use a doggy door. She's good on a leash and is a sweet, calm girl.

If you'd like more information, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.