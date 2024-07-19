Meet some of the women from the Utah Cowgirl Collective

The Utah Days of '47 Rodeo is July 19, 20, 22, 23 & 24, 2024 at the Utah State Fairpark.

It's the only Gold Medal Rodeo in the world. Unique to this rodeo is that they award Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals as a nod to the Winter Games history here in Salt Lake City.

This is a must stop rodeo estimated to pay out $750,000, making it the largest paying professional rodeo in the state of Utah.

We talked with Mikyla Bagley and Flaynn Mackey-Slack, members of the second class of Utah Cowgirl Collective.

Mikyla is a fifth generation Utah rancher who grew up with three brothers and currently works for Intermountain Farmers Association (IFA) as a content writer.

Falynn is a recent graduate of Utah Tech University with a passion for both human and equine chiropratic care. She's pursuing a doctorate in the field at Parker University.

The Utah Cowgirl Collective is comprised of six cowgirl ambassadors, selected from the region, who have committed to a year of service to help the community, educate youth on the western lifestyle, and promote connection, kinship and cowgirl grit among all women.

They have committed to 300 hours of service throughout the year on behalf of the Utah Days of '47 Rodeo and once completed they will receive a $10,000 scholarship.

All six ladies will be at the rodeo carrying sponsor flags and making sponsor appearances during the Pioneer Day Parade on July 24, 2024.

Gates for the rodeo open at 6pm each day and the rodeo starts at 7:30. But, starting at 4:30 you can get in the Fun Zone which will have food trucks, shopping, a petting zoo, pony rides, shopping and music.

There will be a fireworks show and drone show following each performance.

You can learn more at utahdaysof47rodeo.com and utahcowgirlcollective.com.

