Meet some truly AMAZING Utah women and girls

The non-profit group "Utah Miss Amazing" is holding it's annual Amplify event in March where new queens will be crowned.

You are invited to the Amplify event on Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Viewmont High School in Bountiful.

Contestants will each take part in an Interview, Passion Presentation and Evening Gown categories.

The Utah Miss Amazing organization is run entirely by donations and volunteers. It's one of 35 different chapters of a larger group nationwide, dedicated to empowering women and girls with disabilities.

They also need volunteers and sponsors for the Amplify event.

For more information please visit: missamazing.org/chapters/UT.

