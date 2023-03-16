Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Meet the complete cast of JK Studios (the originals from Studio C) this weekend

JK Studios & their upcoming movie "GO WEST"
We talk to actors from JK Studios about their new movie GO WEST. You can see them at the Zions Indie Film Fest.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 16:09:24-04

JK Studios is made up of the original Studio C Cast and is your one-stop shop for laughter and fun with family-friendly content.

This weekend they'll be at the Zions Indie Film Fest with an event you won't want to miss.

There's a meet and greet with the complete cast of JK Studios on Friday, March 17 at 4:50 pm. Get your tickets for that here.

They'll be giving fans a sneak peek at their upcoming movie, GO WEST.

It's about a crazy group of pioneers who brave the harsh elements and numerous mishaps to travel thousands of miles out west to find a place to call home.

For more information please visit zionsindiefilmfest.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere