Meet the complete cast of JK Studios (the originals from Studio C) this weekend

JK Studios is made up of the original Studio C Cast and is your one-stop shop for laughter and fun with family-friendly content.

This weekend they'll be at the Zions Indie Film Fest with an event you won't want to miss.

There's a meet and greet with the complete cast of JK Studios on Friday, March 17 at 4:50 pm. Get your tickets for that here.

They'll be giving fans a sneak peek at their upcoming movie, GO WEST.

It's about a crazy group of pioneers who brave the harsh elements and numerous mishaps to travel thousands of miles out west to find a place to call home.

For more information please visit zionsindiefilmfest.com.

