Meet the new Miss Utah 2022

Miss Utah County, Lindsey Larsen was crowned Miss Utah 2022 recently.

Lindsey is from Lehi and previously served as miss Lehi and Miss Utah County.

She is studying ballet performance and kinesiology at the University of Utah. She hopes to be a professional ballerina, artistic director, and health educator.

Over the next year, Lindsey will travel across Utah serving, performing and sharing her social impact initiative "The MOVEMENT Movement".

She promotes regular physical activity to reduce your risk for many chronic diseases and to improve your overall health and fitness.

Miss Utah was awarded a $10,000 scholarship and will compete in the Miss America Competition later this year.

For more information please visit: missutah.org.

