Meet the new Miss Utah 2025

On Saturday, June 14, 2025, Miss Timpanogos Jordyn Bristol of Lehi was crowned Miss Utah 2025 and will now represent the state at the upcoming Miss America in September.

Jordyn joined us in studio to tell us about her plans for the year, her platform and her preparations for Miss America.

She competed against 46 other women in Miss Utah after competing in the Miss Utah Organization for the past four years.

She was awarded a $15,000 scholarship, as well as a $250 scholarship for the overall evening gown award, a $350 scholarship for evening gown preliminary and $250 scholarship for the interview award.

Jordyn is earning her Master of Business Administration degree from Western Governors University. She has a bachelor's degree in public relations and strategic communications from Utah Valley University.

She wants to work in sports marketing for the International Olympic Committee one day.

Jordyn is also involved in fighting food insecurity in Utah. She donates dozens of volunteer hours with Utah Food Bank and also works with organizations Like Utahns Against Hunger.

You can learn more at missutah.org and on Instagram @missamericaut.