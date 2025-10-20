Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Meet the new Miss Utah Teen Volunteer, Tatum Tatton

Tatum Tatton was recently crowned as the new Miss Utah Teen Volunteer and will represent our state in a national pageant.
The Miss Utah Teen Volunteer pageant is a scholarship program that focuses on service.

Contestants compete in categories including private interview, talent, fitness & wellnes, and evening gown as well as an on-stage question.

In early October,m 2025, Tatum Tatton, from Carbon County, was crowned as Miss Utah Teen Volunteer and will represent the state in a national pageant in the summer of 2026 in Tennessee.

Tatum says her service initiative is Be Fierce self-defense which helps girls and women "stand strong, speak up and stay safe".

She's also aspiring to be an orthodontist.

You can learn more at missutahvolunteer.org.

