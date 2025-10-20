Meet the new Miss Utah Teen Volunteer, Tatum Tatton

The Miss Utah Teen Volunteer pageant is a scholarship program that focuses on service.

Contestants compete in categories including private interview, talent, fitness & wellnes, and evening gown as well as an on-stage question.

In early October,m 2025, Tatum Tatton, from Carbon County, was crowned as Miss Utah Teen Volunteer and will represent the state in a national pageant in the summer of 2026 in Tennessee.

Tatum says her service initiative is Be Fierce self-defense which helps girls and women "stand strong, speak up and stay safe".

She's also aspiring to be an orthodontist.

You can learn more at missutahvolunteer.org.