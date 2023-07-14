Meet the newest animal at the Utah Hogle Zoo!

Next time your visit Utah's Hogle Zoo meet the newest member of the African Savanna!

Wallace, the baby Hartmann's Mountain zebra, was born on June 2nd.

Morgan Saxton from FOX13's 'The PLACE' spoke with Interim Animal Care Supervisor, Isaura and Guest Engagement Supervisor, Tauni and met some of the resident animals in the African Savanna.

In the grasslands area guests can find giraffes, zebras, an ostrich, and more!

The resident African lions, African crested porcupines, and meerkats are also part of the African Savanna habitat.

This summer, guests will see the youngest giraffe Reyna in the African Savanna for the first time!

In Twiga Terrace the Utah's Hogle Zoo offers a giraffe feeding experience.

Guests can purchase a giraffe feed experience in Twiga Terrace for $5/person, or $4/member.

Proceeds from wildlife connections like the giraffe feed experience go towards the continuation of excellent animal care and the zoo's conservation partners worldwide.

Check out the daily schedule board by the front entrance or on the zoo's social media to see times for all the education programming, keeper chats, and animal experiences!

Buy your tickets at here for $2 off admission!

You can also plan a unique wildlife connection like the giraffe barn tour experience or VIP cart tour at hoglezoo.org!

For more zoo information follow Utah's Hogle Zoo on Instagram or Facebook for upcoming events.

