Meet the queens from the "Utah Miss Amazing" Amplify event

Utah Miss Amazing
Meet six of the queens recently crowned in Utah Miss Amazing.
Posted at 1:24 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 15:24:40-04

The non-profit group "Utah Miss Amazing" held its "amplify" event in March and seven new queens were crowned and they'll go to Chicago for the national competition in July.

Thursday on The PLACE, we got to meet five of them:

Miranda Clegg- Miss
Richelle Gough -Mentor
Liduvina Birgoin- Jr. Teen
Sara Wood- Sr Miss
Taisha Roberson- Pre-Teen

The Utah Miss Amazing organization is run entirely by donations and volunteers. It's one of 35 different chapters of a larger group nationwide, dedicated to empowering women and girls with disabilities.

For more information please visit: missamazing.org/chapters/UT.

