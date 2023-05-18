Meet the queens from the "Utah Miss Amazing" Amplify event

The non-profit group "Utah Miss Amazing" held its "amplify" event in March and seven new queens were crowned and they'll go to Chicago for the national competition in July.

Thursday on The PLACE, we got to meet five of them:

Miranda Clegg- Miss

Richelle Gough -Mentor

Liduvina Birgoin- Jr. Teen

Sara Wood- Sr Miss

Taisha Roberson- Pre-Teen

The Utah Miss Amazing organization is run entirely by donations and volunteers. It's one of 35 different chapters of a larger group nationwide, dedicated to empowering women and girls with disabilities.

For more information please visit: missamazing.org/chapters/UT.