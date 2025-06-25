Meet the Utah couple who was recognized as our very first "Super Senior"

We have found some super seniors in our community!

Elizabeth Blough nominated her parents, Doug and Mary Ann Hall, in our Super Senior contest with Visiting Angels.

We are looking for individuals in our community doing extraordinary things to help others — and Elizabeth knew her parents fit the mold!

So, Morgan Saxton, along with Trinka Whatley, the local owner of Visiting Angels, surprised them as they were playing cards at the Murray Senior Center.

That's a regular activity for Doug, but not only because he loves playing cards. He drives a 90-something-year-old woman to the weekly games because she can't leave the house on her own. He also takes her grocery shopping and to run other errands.

Mary Ann has been a hairstylist for decades and is known to give other seniors who can't afford a salon, a trim for free.

As our first winners, the Halls were given a gift basket and a $250 gift card.

If you know someone who should be recognized, you can nominate them here, and once a month a senior will be selected to be recognized.

Visiting Angels provides professional in-home care for seniors and adults, helping them maintain their independence, in the comfort of their own homes.

Caregivers offer everything from companionship to personal care to meal prep and transportation.

You can learn more by going to ut-care.com/fox13 or by calling them at 866-80-ANGEL.