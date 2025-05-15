Watch Now
Meet the Vice-Queen of Folklore Dance

Nuestras Raíces has a mission to keep the rich cultural traditions of Latin America alive
Neustras Raices celebrates Latin American culture through dance.
Nuestras Raíces is a family-run business that has a mission to keep the rich cultural traditions of Latin America alive by teaching and performing dance and music from Ecuador and surrounding regions.

They offer classes, workshops and performances to teach children, teens and adults the importance of tradition, respect for their roots and the power of artistic expression.

Their programs are designed to uplift and empower participants, especially girls, by helping them find confidence, pride in their heritage, and leadership skills through the arts.

They created the International Festival "Yo Naci en este Pais", which brings together artists, performers, and communities from across Latin America.

As part of the festival there's a special competition that crowns the "Reina de Danzas Folclóricas—Queen of Folklore Dance".

It's coming up in the Fall of 2025, but we got a sneak peek from the "Queen" herself.

You can learn more at Raicesusa.com.

