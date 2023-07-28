Meet the winner of a new A/C unit!

When the sun is blazing hot outside, the last thing you want to do is step inside your house where the air conditioner isn't working.

"This is quite the blessing," said Wendy Skidmore, recipient of our Same Day Heating & Air 'Keep it Cool' giveaway.

Wendy and her husband DJ, raise five kids together in Roy, Utah.

"The air conditioner is running and it will not go below 80," DJ explained sitting on the couch beside his kids with the curtained closed limiting the amount of sunlight into the house.

Since moving in a few years ago they’ve had trouble with their a/c unit which presents a very serious issue for their son who was born with a rare skin disease.

"It's a form a cutaneous mastocytosis called eric cardio pigmentosa," Wendy explained. "It presents mostly in his skin which is irritated easily by heat, sugar friction, extreme cold."

The family constantly has fans running trying to keep the house cool, not just for the sake of their son but everyone.

Wendy added: "The air fryer has been helpful for the summer because if you use the oven it'll be like high 80s, until the sun goes down."

As a school teacher, Wendy says her classroom is often times more cool the their home.

That's when Mike Bentzien, sales manager with Same Day Heating & Air, and his team steps in.

"Especially knowing the health condition their son has and how the heat affects him," Mike said, "to help out with that is very rewarding."

After a quick inspection, a new A/C unit is ready for install.

"It's about double the efficiency of their last unit that they had," Mike said. "So they should also see some nice reduction in their utility bills... and will give them some relief starting this evening."

Now the Skidmore's can focus on family time instead of constantly trying to keep the house cool.

If you haven't already gotten your A/C checked this summer be sure to schedule soon.

A good overal check-up will extend the equipment's lifespan, giving you peace of mind. It also lowers your utility bills, and helps with unexpected breakdowns.

To schedule an appointment call 801-SAMEDAY or visit samedayutah.com