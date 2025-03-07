Meet two of the special guests at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show

The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show is on now -- and Morgan Saxton got to meet two of the special guests: Kayleen McCabe and Virginia Chamlee.

Kayleen, host of DIY Network's Rescue Renovation is also a licensed contractor and a passionate advocate for the skilled trades.

She'll be sharing her renovation journey at the Show, and teach how dedication and grit can turn a passion into a dream job.

Drawing from her experience rescuing nearly 100 botched projects, Kayleen will break down common renovation challenges—like unexpected structural issues or DIY disasters—and offer practical strategies to tackle them, empowering homeowners and DIYers to push through setbacks with confidence.

As a fierce advocate for the trades, Kayleen will emphasize the critical role skilled professionals play in successful renovations. She'll debunk myths about trade careers, showcase their value in adding quality to homes, and encourage aspiring tradespeople to seize the growing opportunities in the field.

Kayleen will reveal insider tips on how to elevate a home's functionality and worth through smart renovation choices. From small upgrades like fresh paint to major overhauls like opening up a space, she'll demonstrate how thoughtful craftsmanship can turn any house into a dream home.

Blending humor and heart, Kayleen will weave stories from "Rescue Renovation" to motivate two audiences: DIY enthusiasts looking to take on their next project and individuals considering a trade career. She'll leave attendees with actionable advice and a renewed appreciation for the art of building.

She'll share her expert renovation tips and insights on the Garden Stage during her presentation-- "Crafting Dreams: Insights from Kayleen McCabe's Rescue Renovation":

Friday, March 7 at 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 at 12 p.m.

Morgan also got to meet Virginia Chamlee, an artist, writer and best-selling author of "Big Thrift Energy".

She gave us some design and renovation tips.

Virginia says every homeowner should own a tape measure. She has one in every room of her home and one on her keychain!

Many people have a "love" or "hate" relationship with wallpaper. Virginia is all LOVE! She says "It can make a huge impact on a small space like a powder room or completely change the vibe of a larger bedroom. Plus, if you get tired of it, it can be removed fairy easily."

Virginia recommends downloaded "Substack". That's a social media platform that hosts hundreds of incredible newsletters including many by home decor experts, including Virginia's called "What's Left", which comes out Thursday and Sunday. Virginial shares city shopping guides, roundups of her latest thrift finds, and interviews with experts.

Morgan also asked her about the best home purchase for under $100 and Virginia says — smart lights!

The celebrated artist, writer, and best-selling author of Big Thrift Energy will be sharing her secrets on "How to Thrift Museum-Quality Art, Designer Furniture, and More" during three must-see sessions on the Garden Stage:

Friday, March 7, at 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 8, at 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 9, at 3 p.m.

Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass

Dates:

Friday, March 7, 2025 – Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 8, 2025 – 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 9, 2025 – 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door): $13.00

Adults (Online): $11.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online): $9.00

Children Ages 12 & Under: FREE

4-Pack: 4 tickets for price of 3: $39.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police, and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, March 7, 2025.

For more information, please visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.

