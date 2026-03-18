Meet two women who are helping to bring the science of illusion to life in Salt Lake City

Museum of Illusions SLC is a screen-free, hands-on attraction rooted in STEM, perception, and curiosity, with 80+ interactive exhibits in downtown Salt Lake City.

In honor of Women's History Month, Ashley Hawk was live at the Museum to spotlight two women on the team, Kacie Olney and Andrea Gutierrez, who help bring the science of illusion to life for families and visitors every day.

Kacie says, "My favorite illusion is the Ames Room because of its ties to movies and film. Changing your perspective on something can help you see it in a whole new light."

Andrea says, "What drew me to this work is seeing the impact that science has on people - and the endless curiosity it leaves behind. Science doesn't look the same for everyone, and that's what makes it exciting."

Now through April 12, 2026 Mind Bloom is the spring activation - the Infinity Room gets a full floral makeover, the Cloning Table adds butterfly and flower elements, and a museum-wide Egg Hunt lets kids search for hidden egg stickers for a prize.

The experience is entirely self-guided, so families can move at their own pace, it's great for all ages and a wonderful screen-free option during Spring Break.

Get your tickets at moisaltlakecity.com.