Melancholy Wine & Cocktail Lounge is the newest addition to Post District in downtown Salt Lake City.

It reimagines the classic wine bar with a charming yet elevated atmosphere, perfect for pre- or post-dinner drinks, offering unique cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages, and a thoughtfully curated selection of natural, organic, and unique wines from around the world.

Co-owned by Fallan Keyser and Shaleen Bishop, the duo formerly behind Good Grammar, Melancholy reflects their love of literature, passion for craft beverages, and a vision to create a welcoming space for connection and memorable experiences.

Fallan and Shaleen also own Coterie, a coffee/cocktail fusion establishment on Gallivan Ave.

Managed by Morgan Michel, known for her award-winning creativity, Melancholy's cocktail and mocktail lineup is anything but ordinary. Morgan won SL Magazine's 2023 Farm-to-Glass Cocktail Contest and brings this inventive spirit to every drink crafted at the lounge.

Sommelier Natalie Hamilton curates a biodynamic, global wine list showcasing unfiltered gems from around the world. With nearly a decade in the SLC beverage scene, Natalie is a trusted name in wine expertise, currently co-directing the wine program at Blue Sky Lodge.

Menu highlights include playful yet elegant cocktails like the "Kalimotxo" with a house made cola syrup, Grenache, Averna, and Campari. Light food offerings like house-pickled vegetables and tinned fish round out the experience.

Spread across two stories with a bar on each level, Melancholy boasts 1,000 square feet of cozy seating and a moody, verdant vibe with antiques, upcycled furnishings, and an abundance of plants. An inviting three season patio is coming soon.

Melancholy will host art shows, tastings, live music, and other community-focused events. In January, the lounge launches its signature book club series, "Books Take Flight", pairing curated wine flights with monthly reads.

You can learn more at melancholyslc.com, and on Instagram @melancholyslc