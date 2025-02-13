Members of America First Credit Union get perks at UHC games at the Delta Center

Now in its 85th year, America First Credit Union (AFCU) has grown from a single branch serving military personnel and federal employees into one of the strongest and most progressive credit unions in the country.

The credit union is the largest in Utah, and has 115 locations across Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.

It is also the fifth largest credit union in America with more than 1.4 million members, and the sixth largest in assets with more than $21 billion.

America First Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative financial institution dedicated to building communities and helping members do more with their money.

Dave Nellis, Director of Public Relations at America First Credit Union, joined us to tell us more about their partnership with Utah Hockey Club as well as two great options for members.

Nellis says at the turn of every year, it is always good to reevaluate your financial situation and see what adjustments can be made.

Holiday shopping may have lingering impacts, and taxes are just around the corner.

Many of us are planning for summer trips, paying for school, or even just paying the basic necessities in life.

Consumers all over are feeling the pinch of credit card debt with high balances, carrying those balances from month to month, and high interest rates. It is hard for many to keep up.

America First wants to help provide some relief with an historic offer and help get your money working for you.

Nellis says, "In the history of the credit union, we have never offered such a great promotion to help our members out with credit card debt. For a limited time get a new credit card with America First and enjoy interest-free payments for the first 6 months! "

This offer is for new and existing members on any new credit card opened. If you already have a primary account, you can open up a secondary account with a new VISA card.

After the 6-month promotional period ends, enjoy all the benefits of low-rates, rebates, and rewards of the full line of VISA options.

To learn more simply stop by a branch, call or visit americafirst.com and take advantage of this and other great offers!

AFCU is thrilled to be the official credit union of the Utah Hockey Club (UHC), and a founding partner during their inaugural season.

They are offering a UHC card. It utilizes the team's colors, with a black matte finish on its front surface, a black core, and an ice-blue back. The card and account information are imprinted on the back, leaving the front free to prominently display the gloss-coated UHC logo.

Cardholders can access a wide range of perks when attending Utah Hockey Club events at Delta Center, including 10 percent off concessions at Summit Snacks, Tenders, Farr's Ice Cream, and Dippin' Dots at Delta Center.

Cardholders can also get 15 percent off purchases at the Team Store located inside Delta Center (some exclusions may apply).

Cardholders can enter the Delta Center 30 minutes before doors open when they present their America First Credit Union debit card — allowing them early, relaxed access to pregame events and activities.

The credit union will work with Utah Hockey Club on community initiatives and in-arena military recognition at select games.

Nellis says, "We are also proud to sponsor "Archie" who is a young black lab puppy who will stay with the team for two years while being trained as a service animal and then given to a military veteran."

For more details or to get your Utah Hockey Club Visa debit card visit Americafirst.com/UtahHC.