Members of America First get deals and discounts at places like The Leonardo

One of the many benefits of belonging to America First Credit Union is helping your money do more.

Members can take advantage of the many Member Deals and Discounts with their community partners to enjoy a variety of family friendly activities, events, and experiences.

The Leonardo is a remarkable place that combines science, technology & art for a truly unique experience.

Named after one of the greatest minds in history—Leonardo da Vinci—this innovative and educational museum is designed to stimulate creative thinking and offer inspiration to all those who enter its doors.

Since it opened in 2011 visitors of all ages have been able to enjoy a variety of exhibits and programs.

Dave Nellis, Director of Public Relations at America First, says ,"Our partnership with The Leonardo began in 2021 and is now in its fourth year, bringing affordable access to truly remarkable experiences and exhibits."

At the Leonardo, members can enjoy up to 10 free admissions into the museum on the first Wednesday of the month simply be showing their America First Visa or Visa debit card at the ticket office.

There is a new immersive exhibit called "Mosaico" featuring some of greatest examples of Italian art. The exhibit runs from February 20 through May 3, 2025.

Taylor Smedley, Director of Visitor Experience and Community Engagement at The Leonardo, says it's all about Italian mosaics, where you can see the beautiful works of art up close, presented in a digital format.

He says, "There are even pieces that are underwater, mosaics, so you be able to see those unless you went scuba diving, but you can come see them at the museum."

Whether you're looking for an affordable date night or you need a fun outing with the whole family, America First has you covered with exclusive deals & discounts.

To see all of the great Members Deals and Discounts, check out americafirst.com/deals.

