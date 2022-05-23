Memorial Day Weekend is coming up - is your car ready for a road trip?

Memorial Day Weekend is coming up and that means the start of summer road trips.

You can make sure your car is ready, with a FREE Vehicle Courtesy Check (an $85 value!) at any one of Utah's 8 AAMCO locations from Provo to Logan.

AAMCO has nearly 50 years in the business, and they pride themselves on being an expert in transmission repair and total car care.

Make sure to get one of their great deals:

• 50% off Transmission Safeguard Service, starting as low as $189.99

• FREE Local Towing – Up to 10-mile radius of store, on repairs over $500

• $250 off transmission rebuild

If you do need to spend some money on repairs, AAMCO offers financing options.

Find the location nearest you at aamco.com.