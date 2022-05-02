Men: bring color into your closet for Spring at Bonobos

Whether you need smart looking athleisure for the home office or are looking for a tux for that postponed wedding, Bonobos has you covered for every occasion.

The men's clothing store at City Creek Center believes in a fit for every man so they have a variety of size options across all styles.

Kristie Parry with Bonobos says they want men to feel welcome and appreciated and they offer a one-on-one shopping experience with a guide.

Kristie showed us fashion for a "Spring awakening" — back to life after the pandemic means rethinking what your return to office style will be like.

She says most companies have adopted business casual dress codes and their classic stretch washed chino and sweater polo is a great transition to Spring.

