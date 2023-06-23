Men generally seek health care less frequently than women

Since the start of the pandemic, fewer adults have been regularly seeing their doctor.

This is worrisome for everyone, but for men particularly – who already go to the doctor at much lower rates than women. As a result of these and other factors, health experts say that 15% of adult men in the United States are in “fair” or even “poor” health overall; over half have hypertension; and 41% are considered obese.

But there are simple ways men can try to reverse this trend and protect their health and wellbeing.

Physical activity:

Staying active is a great way to stay healthy. Doctors recommend that most adults get at least 150 minutes of exercise every week. Older adults should strive for the same, including activities that help improve their balance. And remember: Anytime you’re thinking of significantly increasing your activity levels, have a talk with your doctor, first.

Healthy nutrition habits:

Another healthy living strategy for men—and everyone—is to develop and maintain a healthy eating pattern. But it can be hard to know where to begin. One tip to get started: Try to ensure that half your dinner plate contains fruit and vegetables, and try to include a mix of grains, fat-free and low-fair dairy, and proteins into your regular diet.

Talk to your doctor:

Giving yourself the best chance of healthy outcomes starts with detecting potential health concerns early, and regular wellness exams, and screenings as recommended by your doctor, give you the best chance at detecting potential issues early.

Optum helps members keep up with these exams and screenings through their Mobile Clinic. Members can make an appointment and get care curbside, at places and times convenient to them. A variety of screenings are available, from bone density to retinal eye exams, and your results get sent to your primary provider. This also means that by the time of your next regularly scheduled primary care appointment, your doctor has already received and has had the opportunity to examine your results.

